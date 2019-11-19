Our beloved books. A book can remain on a shelf for decades and be passed down from one generation to the next, making even a small volume a memorable and thoughtful gift. A few years ago, I discovered a list of ten reasons to consider books as gifts on Reading Rewards, an online program used by parents, teachers and librarians to encourage reading.
1. Books are easier to wrap than footballs.
2. Books don’t need batteries.
3. Books don’t hurt when you step on them in the middle of the night.
4. Books never come in the wrong color or size.
5. Books don’t irritate your allergies.
6. Books are easy and cheap to mail.
7. Books never need ironing.
8. Books don’t need to be assembled before being given.
9. When you are finished with a book, it is not empty.
10. A book is a gift you can open again and again and again.
Here is a gift idea from the Little Village Toy & Bookshop in Littleton they are calling the Twelve Books of Christmas. Beginning on Nov. 1 through Dec. 12, if you purchase any 12 picture books, you will receive 20% off your books, including free gift wrapping. Your family can place the wrapped books under the tree and for the 12 Days of Christmas, leading up to Christmas Eve, you can select one book each night to open and read as a family.
Living in the Lakes Region we are fortunate to have Gibson’s Bookstore, New Hampshire’s largest independent bookstore, just a short drive away in Concord. Gibson’s has over 40,000 book titles, as well as an assortment of toys and games. You can also find a carefully curated selection of books at Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith. Their staff is very knowledgeable and helpful in making selections. In Center Harbor there is Bayswater Bookshop, another independent bookshop. Drive north to Littleton and you will find Little Village Toy & Book Shop on Main Street, with a lovely collection of books and toys. Or if you should be in Peterborough or Keene there are Toadstool Bookshops.
At Innisfree you can find books written by local authors, including many about the Lakes Region.
The Islands of Squam
by Ron Guilmette
The Islands of Lake Winnipesaukee
With text and photographs by Ron Guilmette and Jay Leccese.
One of their best-selling books through 2019 has been:
Where the Crawdads Sing
By Delia Owens
For the fiction lover on your list, this is novel about the natural world, coming-of-age story, and a possible murder.
Other books that have been popular in 2019 include:
Overstory
By Richard Ford.
This is Power’s twelfth novel about nine Americans whose unique life experiences with trees bring them together to address the destruction of forests. It was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Beautifully written.
Pioneers
by David McCullough
The latest by Pulitzer Prize-winning McCullough is sure to satisfy any history buff on your wish list.
A Better Man
By Louise Penny
If you are into mysteries you have probably read Louise Penny and this is her 15th Gamache novel.
New Hampshire's 52 with a View
by Ken MacGray:
Hiking enthusiasts are always on the lookout for new titles on the area and this is one.
•••
Elizabeth Howard, the daughter of a librarian, is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R. Godine, 2015) and Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011). Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
