BELMONT — Share your book love at the Belmont Library this month. Let the library know your favorite read and why for the in-library display. Then your valentine will be added to the copy of the book for the next person who checks it out to find.
Belmont Library is trying something a little different for storytime this winter. There’s a month-long themed display — February’s is friendship — take one or two books and a craft/STEM kit. Wednesday mornings a short video (~2 minutes) will be posted on the library’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. January’s Take and Make project is Heart Painting. The Friends have donated supplies for make-your-own valentines.
The End of Your Life Book Club is about the joy of reading, and the ways that joy is multiplied when we share it with others. The group will meet online on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.
The Friday Fiction book group meets remotely on Friday, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss In the Unlikely Event by Judy Blume.
Ebooks and audiobooks are available through nh.overdrive.com with your library card; physical copies are available at the library. Contact the library for meeting information.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact:Eileen Gilbert 603-267-8331 or email: bpl@belmontnh.org.
