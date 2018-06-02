LACONIA — Annie's Book Stop will host a book signing by the Good Dr. Jack Polidoro on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. He will sign copies of his book "Tattoo: Incident at the Weirs," which centers around Motorcycle Week. "Tattoo" covers a lot of local history, and the history of Bike Week in general, which Polidoro states he found, "...on the internet."
Polidoro has authored several other books: "The Dog in the Outhouse: The John Stark Marauders," involving political mayhem, an anti-gun lawyer and a hermit's dog; "The Christmas Chiave: A Boston Novella," a warm-hearted Christmas story set in Boston's historic Italian North End; "Six Feet From Grace," an essay on Grace Metalious marking the 50th anniversary of her novel "Peyton Place"; and "Brain Freeze -321º F: Saving Reggie Sanford," medical thriller involving cryonics.
