SANBORNTON — First Baptist Church of Sanbornton is having a bone marrow drive for member Michael Parent on Sept. 29 from noon to 3 p.m.
Parent has Leukemia, and was able to find a bone marrow match. His wish is to pay it forward for others.
Information on the process or the restrictions will be available, as well as food. The drive will include testing for potential donors.
First Baptist Church is located off exit 22. Coming from the north, take a left from the exit and the church is on the left. If coming from the south, take a right from the exit and the church will be on the left.
