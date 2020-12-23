GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be offering four weeks of cross country ski lessons at Bolduc Park this winter. Lessons begin on Saturday, Jan. 2, and will continue through January 2, in the event a day is canceled because of poor weather, it will be made up the week(s) following January 23. Lessons begin at 10 a.m. and rental skis may be picked up at 9 a.m. at Piche’s Ski Shop.
Registration forms are available at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, the department’s website at www.gilfordrec.com , Bolduc Park and Piche’s Ski Shop. Please mail, fax or drop off your registrations directly to Piche’s Ski Shop.
Cost: $80 per person includes rental equipment, $40 per person if you have your own equipment.
If you have any questions, please contact Bob or Pat Bolduc at 524-2068
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.