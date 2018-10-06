This program looks at how dog-sledding developed in New Hampshire and how the Chinook played a role. Bob Cottrell covers the history of Arthur Walden and his Chinooks, the State Dog of New Hampshire.
Cottrell holds a master of arts degree from the Winterthur Program in early American culture in Delaware. The founding director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum in Tamworth, he is now the curator of the Henney History Room at the Conway Public Library, a board member at the Conway Historical Society, and president ex-officio of the Tamworth Historical Society. He serves as an independent history and museum consultant.
The program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, along with fundraising items for sale.
