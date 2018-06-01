LACONIA — The Lakes Region Sail and Power Squadron will host a "Boater's Fair" on Saturday, June 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center in Laconia. The event is open to all boaters and potential boaters. Representatives from our sponsoring businesses will be there to meet and speak with attendees. Members of the Lakes Region Sail and Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons, America's Boating Club, will also be there to discuss the various activities of LRSPS, which include multiple boating courses and Vessel Safety Checks. The LRSPS' main focuses are safe, educated boaters, safe boats, and making and maintaining friendships with fellow boaters.
Educational and fun events for the whole family will be offered, including knot-tying, the "150-foot rule" test, "casting for kids," and others. Attendees will be able to test their boating skills on the Power Squadron's boating skills virtual trainer, which allows boaters to "drive" a "Boston Whaler" on a lake, performing various basic maneuvers and operations.
Sponsors of the Boater's Fair include Fay's Boatyard, Holderness Harbor Marina, Irwin Marine, Lanes End Marina, Melvin Village Marina, the New Hampshire Boat Museum, New Hampshire Mobile Marine Towing Services, Wally's Marine Services, Wild Meadow Paddlesports, and Winnisquam Marine on Winnipesaukee.
The event is free and open to the public.
