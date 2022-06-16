WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Sail & Power Squadron will hold a New Hampshire required boater education course sponsored by the New Hampshire Boat Museum located in Wolfeboro.
The class will be held on Saturday, June 18 at the Wolfeboro Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register, call 603-339-1240
An educated boater is a safer boater.
