WOLFEBORO — There New Hampshire Boat Museum will reveal what’s new for the season during an opening reception on June 1, 6-9 p.m.
The 2018 exhibit, “New Chapters: Rare Boats That Mark Transitions in Our Economy and Culture 1900-1940,” features boats that were innovative in their day. It illustrates American ingenuity in response to a changing culture and economy. Rare and rarely seen boats from the collection of the museum include a Gesswein, a Fay & Bowen, a Dee-Wite, and a very rare Laconia Car Company boat. In addition there will be new Fleet Line Model Boats from Fred Clausen’s collection.
The opening reception also offers a chance to meet the museum’s new director, Martha Cummings. She brings new energy and direction to the museum and will be sharing some news about the museum’s future.
The New Hampshire Boat Museum is located at 399 Center St. in Wolfeboro. Tickets are available by calling 603-569-4554 or going online to NHBM.org. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door. There will be a buffet dinner and cash bar sponsored by Downtown Grille.
