MEREDITH — When Joliet Jake and Elwood of the Blues Brothers decided to get the band back together, an energy was set in motion. With that same spirit, the bluegrass band of the First Congregational Church of Meredith's Fame is taking their show on the road with local musician John Irish. They are going down the hill on Wednesday, Aug. 25 to Hesky Park in Meredith for the final concert of the "Meredith Music Series in the Park" from 6-8 p.m.
The band consists of players on banjo, fiddle, guitar, spoons, harmonica, bass, and various other instruments. At times throughout the concert, the singers will be leading the audience in a good old fashioned sing-a-long of favorites. All are welcome to bring a chair to this free night of family fun, and chime in with many old favorites such as "You Are My Sunshine" and "Michael Row That Boat Ashore." The age old question of "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" will also finally be answered.
