TUFTONBORO — Join renowned five-string-banjo virtuoso and singer Michelle Canning, along with bass, guitar, and mandolin player and singer Liz Bowman, for a lively evening of bluegrass and mountain music at a concert at The Old White Church of Center Tuftonboro on Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend. Tickets may be purchased, cash only, at the door, or in advance at the Tuftonboro General Store & Post Office. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Doors will open at 6 p.m. For more information or to reserve tickets call Joe Ewing at 603-569-3861.
