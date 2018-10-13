GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Oct. 22. The group will meet at the Community Church fellowship hall at 11:30 a.m. The Lakes Region VNA will offer a blood pressure screening and foot clinic.
Coffee, tea and water will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a lunch or snack. RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 18 to 603-527-4722.
