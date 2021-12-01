GILFORD — Belknap Sportsman's Club Assoc., 182 Lily Pond Road, will host "In Memory of Mike Normandin Blood Drive" on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Mike was an avid outdoors man and a natural leader, who never shied away from supporting the community and helping others.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: IHOMIKE to schedule an appointment.
