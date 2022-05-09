TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton invites shoppers to its Memorial Day weekend celebration on Friday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The open-air outlet destination block party will feature family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday, including a petting zoo, a Touch-A-Truck event, food trucks, yard games, giveaways and more. The first 50 TangerClub members who check in at the Tanger booth will receive a FREE gift. The celebration will also feature sidewalk sale savings at top outlet brands — including Banana Republic Factory, Columbia Factory Store, and Under Armour Factory Store — to help shoppers stock up for summer.
