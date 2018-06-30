MEREDITH — Award-winning artist BJ Eckardt has joined the group of Lakes Region artists exhibiting at VynnArt Gallery.
Working in oil and acrylic, Eckardt is known for her vivid and bold works in oil and acrylic. She renders moments in time, capturing light as it magically illuminates her subject matter. Her current exhibit at VynnArt includes a series of landscapes with dramatic skies and changing weather.
“We are very excited to have BJ join our group of artists,” said gallery owner Vynnie Hale. “The quality, creativity, subject matter and mastery of medium in her work is a wonderful addition to the gallery. We invite the community to come in and enjoy these special works.”
Eckardt, originally from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She moved to New Hampshire in 1989 and was the Publisher/Owner of Business NH Magazine. After selling the publishing company in 2003, she started Walnut Street Productions, an event production company. BJ retired and took up painting five years ago. She has won numerous awards for her paintings, has had works selected for juried exhibitions and is a member of New Hampshire Art Association. She currently lives and paints in Belmont.
At Vynnart, Eckardt is sharing gallery space with established artist Teresa D’Esopo Spinner of Sanbornton. Spinner has exhibited in over 30 shows nationwide and best known for her hallmark portrait work. The two artists will host a “Meet the Artists” Reception on Thursday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Established in 2010, VynnArt Gallery represents over 20 local artists from the Lakes Region. Artwork includes pieces from emerging as well as established artist in a variety of mediums including oil, watercolor, acrylic, photography and more. Located at 30 Main Street in Meredith, it is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. For more information call 603-279-0057.
