GILFORD — See, identify, and learn about Birds of the White Mountains at a presentation at the Gilford Public Library on Thursday, May 16, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Steve Hale of Open World Explorers will give a virtual tour of a hiking trail in the White Mountains. He will show a variety of birds he has seen on local trails. Different birds prefer various elevations and environments, so attendees will learn about bird habitats, as well as learn to spot and identify them. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
