MILTON MILLS — Moose Mountains Regional Greenways will offer a birdhouse building activity for families on Saturday morning, March 21. This event is part of MMRG’s 2020 ‘MOOSE-ies for Families’ program, intended to encourage the next generation of conservationists by offering families ways to have fun together outside while learning about the natural world.
MMRG will provide pre-cut and pre-drilled pieces of wood so that volunteers, parents and other adults can help children assemble the birdhouses, with one for each family to take home. MMRG’s Lorrie Drake is enthusiastic about this event: “The houses the kids build are just the first step. We hope to provide information on proper placement of the birdhouses and if time and weather permit, we’ll take a walk outside to look at good locations. We want families to be able to put up their houses so that they can watch a pair of birds use the house to raise a family. Kids and adults will love watching birds go in and out of the house, first carrying nesting materials, then food for the babies, and eventually seeing the young birds emerge. It’s a wonderful way to create a lifelong interest in birds and the natural world.”
The birdhouse building activity will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon in Milton Mills, NH, led by MMRG staff and volunteers. Children of all ages with their families are welcome but pre-registration is required. ‘MOOSE-ies for Families’ events are a membership benefit for MMRG member families, but non-members are encouraged to try out their first family activity for free. For more information, directions, and to pre-register, call MMRG’s Educational Outreach Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125 or email mmrgnh@gmail.com. Interested families may join MMRG with an online donation of $25 per household per year at www.mmrg.info or inquire about available scholarships by calling 603-473-2020.
For more information, a calendar of upcoming educational events, and the full list of 2020 ‘MOOSE-ies for Families’ activities, visit www.mmrg.info.
