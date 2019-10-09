LACONIA — Located in the Pacific Ocean, the Galapagos Islands are known for offering wildlife viewing. Biology Professor Ken Thomas recently returned from a trip to the islands, and will share his experiences exploring the unique biodiversity of the area in a presentation Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
Thomas will cover the geology of the islands, as well as background on the many birds, reptiles and mammals that make this area their home, including Galapagos penguins, sea lions and the endangered Galapagos tortoises.
Thomas earned his associate of arts degree in liberal arts from Northern Essex, a bachelor of science in biology from University of Mass. Lowell, and a master's degree in zoology and doctorate of philosophy in biological sciences from the University of Rhode Island.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
