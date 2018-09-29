HOLDERNESS — Dr. Mary Ann McGarry will give a talk at the Squam Lakes Association on Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 6-7 p.m. about Plymouth State University's Forest to Forest Bicknell’s Thrush Cluster Project.
The Bicknell’s Thrush is a rare, North American songbirds. The bird nests only in the mountaintop forests of northern New England and New York, and spends winter primarily on the island of Hispaniola.
“The bird represents an opportunity for multinational, multicultural collaboration, conservation, and conversations,” notes Professor McGarry, professor at Plymouth State University and co-cluster administrator for the Tourism, Environment, and Sustainable Development Cluster.
For more information, including a video, about the Forest to Forest Bicknell’s Thrush Cluster Project, visit www.plymouth.edu/magazine/winter-2018/forest-to-forest-bicknells-thrush/.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. The Squam Lakes Association is at 534 U.S. Route 3.
