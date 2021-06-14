MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s 18th season of theatre begins on June 16 with Harold Pinter’s "Betrayal" which will be performed on the Playhouse’s newly renovated outdoor amphitheatre until July 3. Written in 1978, Betrayal is considered one of the major works from one of Britain’s most influential modern playwrights.
Loosely based on events from Pinter’s life, Betrayal is a sophisticated drama that starts at the end of a marriage and moves backwards in time to show a love triangle from its last breaths to its first, furtive, spark. Along the way, honesty, fidelity, and friendship are tested in ways both mundanely relatable and emotionally devastating.
Producing Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst has been wanting to produce this play for years, and it fit in nicely with the Playhouse’s “Small and Beautiful” themed season. A.J. Ditty, who has been performing at the Playhouse since 2013, returns to play Robert, the husband in the love triangle. He is joined by William Wilder who last appeared at the Playhouse in Boeing Boeing and Charley’s Aunt in 2018. Krystal Pope, who made her Playhouse debut in The Mountaintop in 2020, returns to play the central figure in the love triangle, Emma. These three actors will be joined by local performers Jim Gocha and Jim Rogato who will be alternating the role of the Waiter.
The Playhouse’s amphitheatre was renovated for a short season of plays in 2020 and has been further expanded for this season. The beautiful venue is likely to be a fixture in the Playhouse’s seasons going forward as patrons and performers alike fell in love with the unique ambiance. Performances in the amphitheatre will begin at 4 p.m. Patrons can choose to sit closer to the stage on wooden benches (pillows and bleacher seats are welcome) or a bit further back on canvas chairs. All rows of seating are elevated for excellent views and actors voices will be amplified. Performances will be cancelled in the event of rain and patrons will either be rebooked for another performance or offered a refund.
The Playhouse is focused on safety and has published a page of COVID-19 protocols on their website to prepare patrons for what to expect when they attend the theatre. Protocols may change throughout the season as the situation evolves. At present, patrons can expect to be seated at a minimum of three foot distance from other patrons and guests are expected to keep masks on at all times during the performance, both outdoor and indoors. Tickets for all productions can be purchased by calling the box office at 603-279-0333.
