MEREDITH — Ben & Jerry’s donated the proceeds from its recent Charity Week to Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. The store presented a check for $656 to Ann Sprague, ICCI executive director.
“Thanks to Ben & Jerry’s of Meredith for their long time generosity to Interlakes Community Caregivers,” said Sprague. “Donations from local businesses like Ben & Jerry’s allows us to provide our services free of charge.”
The next Interlakes Community Caregivers fundraiser is the Doo Wop Deville Concert on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Inter-Lakes High School. The concert is presented by Temple B’nai Israel’s We Care program. Tickets are $27.50, available by visiting www.tbinh.org or at Innisfree Book Store, Bayswater Books in Center Harbor, Black’s Paper Store in Wolfeboro, or Greenlaw’s Music and Audio in Laconia. Doors open at 7 p.m. for complimentary homemade desserts, and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.
To learn more about Interlakes Community Caregivers, call 603-253-9275, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org, or follow them on Facebook.
For more information about Ben & Jerry’s, call 603-279-2200 or follow them on Facebook @BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
