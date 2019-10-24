MEREDITH — Ben & Jerry’s of Meredith has donated over $350 to the New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia. A portion of the proceeds of each Doggie Delight, a special ice cream treat for dogs, goes to NHHS.
“The New Hampshire Humane Society is grateful for the long-standing partnership with Ben & Jerry’s of Meredith,” said Brooke Pearsall, NHHS director of development.
The Doggie Delight is made with a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s vanilla ice cream topped with two dog biscuits.
“Ben & Jerry’s believes in giving back to the community,” said Liz Breton, manager of Ben & Jerry's Meredith.
In addition to NHHS, Ben & Jerry’s Meredith also supports Interlakes Community Caregivers, The Loon Preservation Society and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
For more information about the New Hampshire Humane Society, call 603-524-3252, or email brooke@nhhumane.org.
For more information about Ben & Jerry’s Meredith, call 603-279-2200 or follow them on Facebook @BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
