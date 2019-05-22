MEREDITH — Ben & Jerry’s recent Free Cone Day raised over six hundred dollars for Interlakes Community Caregivers.
“It’s always fun to partner with our friends at Ben & Jerry’s Meredith and to see all who came for ice cream, despite the weather,” stated Ann Sprague, executive director.
Snow and sleet did not stop the 750 guests who came into the store throughout the afternoon and evening. Buses came from the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and Taylor Community in Laconia, and people visited from Meredith Bay Colony Club.
Community Caregivers volunteers distributed flyers and menus. Volunteers Sally Sibulkin, David Hughes, Sylvia Detscher, Fred Strader, Robin Woodaman, George Jewell, Mark Thiboutot, Kristy and Glen Badger, and Dave Eastwood worked shifts outside throughout the day. Volunteers Peter Olsen, Penny Morrison and Lisa Davis scooped ice cream and helped staff inside.
Sprague said this is the third year of partnering with Ben & Jerry’s on Free Cone Day. Another opportunity to support Community Caregivers at Ben & Jerry’s is coming the week of June 17-23, when a portion of sales will benefit the nonprofit.
For more information about Ben & Jerry’s, call Liz Breton at 603-279-2200, and follow them on Facebook @BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., contact Ann Sprague, ICCI executive director, at 603-253-9275, ext. 4, Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org, and follow them on Facebook @InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.
