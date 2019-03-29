MEREDITH — Support Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., on Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day, Tuesday, April 9, from noon to 8 p.m. at Mill Falls Marketplace.
“On Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day, guests receive a free cup or cone of ice cream and, with a $1 donation to Interlakes Community Caregivers, you’ll receive two scoops of ice cream instead of just one,” said Ann Sprague, ICCI Executive Director. “You can try two different flavors or just double up on your favorite.” Sprague and Community Caregivers volunteers will be on hand to bring awareness about Community Caregivers.
“We love getting involved with and giving back to our communities. It’s amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream,” said Liz Breton, manager of Ben & Jerry’s.
The local scoop shop is located at Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway. Ben & Jerry’s opens for the season on Friday, April 5, at noon. Spring hours begin April 12, open Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. For more information, call Liz Breton at 603-279-2200, and follow them on Facebook @BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., contact Ann Sprague, executive director, at 603-253-9275, ext. 4, email Director.Caregivers@gmail.com or visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org. Follow them on Facebook @InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.
