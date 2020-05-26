MEREDITH — Ben & Jerry’s Meredith launched Project Joy to benefit front-line workers and first responders on May 20 with a donation to Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield.
“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation. The joy of ice cream will bring comfort to those who continue to be on the Spaulding campus during the pandemic — our 45 residential students and the 165 dedicated employees who support them,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer.
The current pandemic has presented the youth center with challenges. The crisis is especially confusing for children with special needs trying to understand what is happening. In addition to ensuring the children are fed, clothed, bathed, and educated, staff has the added challenge of helping the children continue to feel safe and happy. Project Joy will let the kids be kids and create a positive memory, and let the staff enjoy a treat.
This donation was the kick-off for Ben & Jerry’s new initiative. The local scoop shop plans to give away 1,000 cups of ice cream through May 31.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit SpauldingYouthCenter.org.
For more information about Ben & Jerry’s Meredith, visit benjerry.com/Meredith or call Liz Breton, manager, at 603-279-2200.
