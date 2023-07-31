BELMONT — Volunteers from around the U.S. have arrived at Belmont High School to spread out into the local community doing free home repairs for families in need. Adults and teens from as far as Illinois, Connecticut and Florida have joined others from New Hampshire to do projects such as roofing, deck/stoop building and scraping/painting of homes.
Starting earlier in the year, workcampNE met with Supt. Michael Tursi and town administrator, Alicia Jipson, to discuss whether Belmont would consider housing the teams of volunteers at the local high school. Quickly agreeing to host the group, names of families were received from Donna Cilley, general assistance director of Belmont. Criteria for selection is that the family owns their home and has a physical or financial need.
workcampNE met with families to see if they would be a good fit for the program. Based on the skill level of visiting volunteers and time it would take to complete the work, approximately 12 homes were chosen. Crews will be on site from until Aug. 5.
Campers stay at the high school, where they use classrooms for sleeping quarters, kitchen/café to cook and feed people and the gymnasium to hold the evening program, as well as group games. The music room is being used as wcNE’s tool room, where up to 40 ladders, multiple saws and tool bins are stored.
All work is done by the students under the supervision of adult leaders with experience in the building trades. Crews consists of five students with one adult. Materials are paid for by workcampNE and labor is free; there is no expense to the families wcNE serves. Tuition charged to the volunteers cover all expenses.
workcampNE has been in existence since 1989 and has been an established 501(c)3 in the State of NH since 2007. Approximately 300-400 volunteers pass through school doors each year working on up to 40-50 homes. Prior to coming to Belmont, camp was held in Manchester and Berlin this season.
Faith-based, workcampNE does not discriminate based on religion, age or family demographics. They will work with any family comfortable with a teen labor force, as long as the range of work is within the scope of what a crew can handle in a one or two-week span.
Information regarding the nonprofit can be found on its website workcampNE.com.
