BELMONT — Volunteers from around the U.S. have arrived at Belmont High School to spread out into the local community doing free home repairs for families in need. Adults and teens from as far as Illinois, Connecticut and Florida have joined others from New Hampshire to do projects such as roofing, deck/stoop building and scraping/painting of homes.

Starting earlier in the year, workcampNE met with Supt. Michael Tursi and town administrator, Alicia Jipson, to discuss whether Belmont would consider housing the teams of volunteers at the local high school. Quickly agreeing to host the group, names of families were received from Donna Cilley, general assistance director of Belmont. Criteria for selection is that the family owns their home and has a physical or financial need.

