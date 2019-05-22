BELMONT — American Legion Post 58 will hold this year’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies on Monday, May 27 at 1 p.m. The parade route runs from the Belmont Middle School parking lot to Main Street, and along Main Street to the Veterans Memorial next to St. Joseph’s Church. The ceremony will be conducted at the memorial.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion and of the founding of Belmont's Post 58. All Veterans are invited to meet at the middle school parking lot at 12:45 p.m. to participate in the march. The community is invited to attend to honor, respect and appreciate those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to preserve freedom. Post 58 and Jordan’s Ice Cream will provide tickets for an ice cream cone to all children 12 and under who attend the parade and ceremonies.
