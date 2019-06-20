BELMONT — The town of Belmont will celebrate its Sesquicentennial on Friday, July 5, near the bandstand on Mill Street. The party will include cake, ice cream, and live music.
The town separated from Gilmanton on July 5, 1869, and officially became Belmont by an act of New Hampshire Legislature.
Events will take place throughout the year in celebration of the town’s 150-year milestone. The free event scheduled for July 5 will begin at 6 p.m., with special recognition to commemorate the occasion. A live performance by the popular Cape Cod Beatles tribute band Walrus Gumboot is the featured entertainment.
On the afternoon of July 5, the Belmont Postmaster will be near the bandstand providing a postmark created especially for the occasion. The temporary station will be known as Sesquicentennial Station. Bring a stamped, addressed envelope between 2 and 6 p.m. It is a free event, appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder, special events coordinator, at 603-998-3525 or email events@belmontnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.