BELMONT — The Summer Reading Program at the Belmont Public Library is offering a weekly raffle.
To enter, stop in at the library to attend a library program and have a staff member initial your reading log. Each person may enter the raffle up to twice a week.
The first drawing will take place on Saturday, July 6, for a pack of four tickets to Storyland, a $319.96 value, or a pack of five tickets to Pirate’s Cove, a $43.75 value.
Week 2, Saturday, July 13, will have drawings for four summer-season tickets to Gunstock, a $224.00 value.
Week 3, on Saturday, July 20, the drawing will feature a pack of five token tickets for Funspot, a $100.00 value, and five tickets for Pirate’s Cove, a $43.75 value.
Week 4, Saturday, July 27, four tickets to Storyland, a $319.96 value.
Week 5, Saturday, Aug. 3, two general admission tickets to Water Country, an $89.98 value, and four tickets to Storyland, a $319.96 value.
Week 6, Saturday, Aug. 10, six tickets to Canobie Lake Park, a $234.00 value, and one voucher for the Escape Room, Laconia, a $50 value.
Winners do not have to be at the drawing, but they must pick up their prize before the next drawing.
Additional prizes will be given out at library events throughout the summer to those attending: Smitty’s Cinema, 10 children’s admissions, 10 popcorn vouchers, and 20 general admissions; and 603 Candy 9 certificates at $10 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.