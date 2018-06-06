BELMONT — Masks for Hospice is a program that has seen success in several big cities, including Denver and Los Angeles. When Belmont Middle School art teacher Jaylene Bengston read about it she thought, “Hey, my kids can do that.” Using whatever themes the seventh-graders have been studying in other classrooms, like wildlife, East Indian culture or ancient civilizations, or just out of the beauty of their young imaginations, the students design and hand-craft the masks.
The masks will be auctioned off on June 13 at Belmont Middle School, with proceeds benefiting Central New Hampshire Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice. By piggy-backing on the National Junior Honor Society spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m., they hope to attract even more potential bidders. Over the years they have raised and donated over $4,000, with some years as high as $500 and even $600!
Bengtson said, “Many families in our community have benefited from the work of Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice and this is a way we can express our thanks to them. The students are integrating learning and research skills with creating art, and understanding the meaning of philanthropy—an active and unselfish effort to promote human welfare. At the same time, their artistic interpretation of what they’ve learned provides a new way for others to look at the world.”
