BELMONT — At Belmont Public Library, its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is getting replanted with help from Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Community Building Grant.
Belmont Public Library will be hosting local children’s author Gina Perry, co-sponsored with CLiF. Perry is an illustrator and author of children’s books, living in New Hampshire. Originally from Massachusetts, Gina graduated from Syracuse University, and has also worked in animation and product development. "SMALL," Gina’s debut as an author/illustrator, was a Bank Street Books Best Children’s Book of 2018. Her latest picture books, "TOO MUCH! NOT ENOUGH and NOW? NOT YET!" follow the adventures of two monster friends with clashing personalities.
Belmont Public Library is looking forward to hosting Perry on Wednesday, May 17, during the StoryTots hour, 10 to 11 a.m. This event is open to the public, with the emphasis on children ages birth to 5 years old and their caregivers. Attendees will receive a free book and all the information for the 1,000 Books program. After Perry’s presentation, the library staff will be assisting families with children 4 years and younger with registration into the NH 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at belmontpubliclibrary.org, serving the community with books, digital resources, and cultural programming.
