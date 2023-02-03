BELMONT — Belmont Public Library is celebrating 130 years of serving the community in February. The library's current building will be celebrating its 95th birthday. The children’s room will be hosting a birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, crafts, and snacks.

Join Rebecca and the Tea and Tales Book Group on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m. for their discussion on "The Woman in the Library," and to grab February’s bookish-romance read "How to Find Love in a Book Shop" by Veronica Henry. The Friday Fiction group is reading "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi, and will meet to discuss on Friday, Feb. 17, at 10:30 a.m. Copies are at the main desk. To connect remotely to participate in the meetings, contact Rebecca or Eileen at circulation@belmontpubliclibrary.org.

