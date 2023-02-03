BELMONT — Belmont Public Library is celebrating 130 years of serving the community in February. The library's current building will be celebrating its 95th birthday. The children’s room will be hosting a birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, crafts, and snacks.
Join Rebecca and the Tea and Tales Book Group on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m. for their discussion on "The Woman in the Library," and to grab February’s bookish-romance read "How to Find Love in a Book Shop" by Veronica Henry. The Friday Fiction group is reading "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi, and will meet to discuss on Friday, Feb. 17, at 10:30 a.m. Copies are at the main desk. To connect remotely to participate in the meetings, contact Rebecca or Eileen at circulation@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
The first watercolor class was a hit with patrons, so it will be a weekly event. The group is self-guided, but supplies and advice will be available. The watercolor class is Monday at 2 p.m.
Join staff on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for a casual hour of fiber arts crafting. Bring a current project or take a look at a take-home kit for a new idea.
The Youth Services weekly program schedule continues to offer Story Tots, a story time for ages birth to preschool, on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. “Innovation Station”, a S.T.E.A.M. group for elementary students, meets every other week, in the children’s room at 3 p.m. Musical Munchkins is 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Wednesdays are reserved two new book clubs: Great Stone Face Book Club on the second Wednesday, and Isinglass and Flume Book Club on the fourth Wednesday. GSF Book Club is open to students in grades three to seven, and will focus on reading the nominees and winners of New Hampshire’s own Great Stone Face Book Award. IF Book Club is open to students in grades eight through 12, and will read books that have been nominated or have won New Hampshire’s Isinglass or Flume awards. Book clubs will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the children’s room. Books can be picked up prior to the meetings at the front desk or at the monthly meeting.
Youth Services introduced “Cursive Club” to the calendar in the month of January. This afternoon program is for school-aged children who want to learn the art of cursive writing every other Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoons, tweens and teens alternate between Crafternoons and Film Fridays, meeting at 3 p.m.
School vacation is almost here. The Belmont Elementary School PTO and other generous donors contributed nearly a dozen museum passes this past summer for Belmont citizens to borrow. For a complete list, visit belmontpubliclibrary.org or stop by the library.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, to observe Presidents Day. The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at belmontpubliclibrary.org.
