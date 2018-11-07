BELMONT — Belmont Parks & Recreation will hold their annual Boston Theatre and Shopping Trip on Saturday, Dec. 8. The trip to Boston offers the choice of three holiday performances along with time for shopping, sightseeing and dining. The option is also available for shopping and sightseeing only.
The trip to Boston is on a motor coach with restroom facilities. This is an active trip and requires walking from central drop off points to various venues. Patrons can choose from the following shows: 'Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,' 'Cirque Dreams Holidaze' or 'Boston Pops Holiday Concert.' The trip will depart the Belmont Park and Ride on Route 106 at 8:15 a.m., stopping at the Prudential Center with nearby shopping at Copley Place and Newbury Street. Lunch is independent. Additional stops are at at Downtown Crossing and the chosen matinee performance. The last stop will be at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, a short walk to North End restaurants as well as restaurants at Faneuil Hall. The return to Belmont will be at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Space for the trip is limited. Information is available by visiting www.belmontnh.org, or calling 603-267-1865.
