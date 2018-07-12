BELMONT — The Belmont 10-mile Road Race is the oldest New Hampshire road race still being run on its original course. On Saturday, Aug. 11, Belmont Old Home Day will get underway with a theme of “Go the Distance,” in honor of the 50th running of the race.
The challenging race will start at 8:30 a.m. with registrations for the long distance race and the 30th Tioga Fun Run taking place in the parking lot of Belmont Middle School on School St. Forms are also available at Town Hall or online at www.belmontnh.org/belmontoldhomeday.asp.
Old Home Day will kick off with the traditional pancake breakfast hosted by the First Baptist Church under the Tioga Pavilion on Mill St. at 7:30 a.m. and the Flag Raising Ceremony near the library around 8 a.m.
Crafters, information booths, and concession stands will be set up near the Belmont Public Library until mid-afternoon with children’s games and live entertainment on the bandstand. The band Back 2 Back will play classics from the ‘60s – ‘90s on the bandstand starting at 10:30 a.m., leading up to the parade on Main Street at 1 p.m. New to the parade this year will be an appearance of the New Hampshire Police Pipes and Drums and members of the New Hampshire Roller Derby. The Old Home Day committee invites all car, ATV, and motorcycle clubs to join us in the parade and also to set up an information booth to recruit new members. Parade, vendor, and other forms are available at www.belmontnh.org/belmontoldhomeday.asp.
An indoor chicken barbecue will be served at the fire station for a nominal fee. Evening activities move up to Bryant Field on NH Route 106 with plenty of free parking available at Belmont Middle School or surrounding side streets. Enjoy a free climbing wall and live entertainment featuring the Scott Spradling Band. The evening concludes with a spectacular fireworks display scheduled to begin around dusk.
As a new addition to the annual celebration and to kickoff the weekend, plans are being finalized for Belmont High School alumni soccer games on Friday evening, August 10. They will be played under the lights on the lower field located at 255 Seavey Road. For more information about any of the events scheduled for this year’s Belmont Old Home Day, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder, Town of Belmont Special Events Coordinator, at 603-998-3525 or via email at events@belmontnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.