BELMONT — In recognition of Belmont’s 150th anniversary, the theme for the Old Home Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 10, is “Celebrating our Sesquicentennial.”
For public safety, the parade route will change this year by hooking back onto Mill Street instead of going the length of Main Street. Vendors will be grouped more in the Belmont Mill area to allow floats and marchers to navigate the left turn into the municipal parking lot and continue onto Mill Street.
The day will begin with a pancake breakfast under the Tioga Pavilion at 7:30 a.m.
The town's 51st Belmont 10-Mile Road Race kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with registration at Belmont Middle School. If a shorter course for all ages is a better choice, the Tioga River Fun Run take place around the village area, with registration also in the school parking lot.
At mid-morning, The Continentals will play hits across the decades from the historic bandstand, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Young visitors can take a turn on their favorite pony with the addition of free rides near the Tioga Pavilion.
The pavilion allows for a washing station and restrooms. Additionally, ARTSFEST is setting up for an aerialist demonstration with a juggler and stilt walker for entertainment and interaction.
A What Not Shop will raise funds for the Belmont Senior Center. You never know what treasure you'll find in the pop-up shop this Old Home Day.
Enjoyable to watch or, even better, to learn, come interact with the Granite State Cloggers before the parade.
Get your neighbors, club members, civic groups, or family together and create a float to add to the fun and excitement of the parade, which starts at 1 p.m.
As always, there will be a great lineup of crafters, information booths, and historical discussions, with booths set up all around the Belmont Mill area.
The '80s cover band AXIS will be playing on Bryant Field, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and continuing until the fireworks show, around 9:30 p.m. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the music and treats from the food concessions.
A free climbing wall and soccer darts, with plenty of space for children to run and play, provides a welcome end to a perfect summer evening in the Lakes Region.
Vendor forms, parade forms, and road race forms are on the town’s website, www.belmontnh.org/belmontoldhomeday.asp. For more information, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder at 603-998-3525, or email her at events@belmontnh.org.
