BELMONT — Belmont police and fire departments have scheduled a "Belmont Night Out" on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. to give residents an opportunity to meet their local emergency responders.
In addition to meeting police officers and firefighters, attendees will be able to witness an extrication demonstration by the fire department; a demonstration by the Belmont Police K9 Unit; and a healthy living demonstration.
The event will take place at the Belmont Pavilion and Mill, with an opportunity to view public works equipment, have child seat safety checks, tour the emergency vehicles, and have photos with the officers. A group photo will take place at 7:30 p.m.
DJ Steve Ainsworth and Equinox Entertainment will be on hand, with snacks by the Belmont Rotary Club, beverages by Coca-Cola, and ice cream from Granite State Dairy Promotion.
Belmont Parks and Recreation will offer crafts and face-painting.
Belmont Night Out will give residents a chance to share their ideas about community safety efforts.
The event is being organized by Sgt. Evan Boulanger of the Belmont Police Department.
