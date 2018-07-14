BELMONT — Magic by George will perform at Belmont Public Library on Thursday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. This fast-paced show harmoniously combines George’s playful persona with jaw-dropping magic, various genres of music, lighthearted humor, captivating storytelling and plenty of audience participation. The audience will be rockin’ and rollin’ as they are thrilled by the appearance of two live birds and the actual levitation of an audience member.
In the afternoon, children over eight will construct their own magic tricks using everyday household objects and be encouraged to read and learn more about magic and the history of famous magicians from the past. Participants will build the confidence to perform for their family and friends and also discover that sharing their magic will create continuing opportunities to form friendships. This workshop has a twenty participant limit, and registration is required.
Funding for the Kids, Books and the Arts event is provided by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, CHILIS, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, and is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds administered by the New Hampshire State Library and provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Soon after reading a magic book from his hometown library, George’s world began to change. That first ensemble of simple tricks really struck a chord. George was able to arrange and orchestrate a career that has taken him across six continents and 32 countries, entertaining audiences with his unique style
of magic. By performing internationally, George discovered that combining magic with music not only bridged language gaps, but also formed lasting friendships. “Every culture has an instinctive sense of wonder. Both magic and music resonate that emotion,” says George. “Combined, it’s pure enchantment!”
