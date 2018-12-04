BELMONT — The Belmont Library is getting new carpet in December, replacing carpet on the main floor put down in 1982. The library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 14-Friday, Dec. 21. The book drop will be checked daily, but staff may not be able to respond to calls during that time.
The library will also be closed Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 31, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills will be Wednesdays on Dec. 5, 12, 26, at 10:30 a.m.
The non-fiction book group will meet Thursday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. to discuss 'The Lighted Heart' by Elizabeth Yates. Copies are available at the desk.
Friday Fiction book group and the Belmont Senior Center book group are reading 'Seven Days of Us' by Francesca Hornak on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Copies are available at the Belmont Senior Center and the library.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week. Visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org for digital resources.
