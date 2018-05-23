BELMONT — This year’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies are scheduled on Monday, May 28, at 1 p.m.
The parade route runs from the Belmont Middle School parking lot to Main Street and then along Main Street to the Veterans Memorial by St. Joseph’s Church.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Lt. Col. Richard Nowak, US Army (Ret.).
American Legion Post 58 in Belmont encourages everyone to attend and to honor, respect and appreciation those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms and way of life we all enjoy.
Post 58 and Jordan’s Ice Cream are providing tickets for an ice cream cone to all children 12 and under who attend the parade and ceremonies, and a ticket for an ice cream sundae for any World War II veteran attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.