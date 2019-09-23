BELMONT — Activities planned for Belmont Homecoming include a bonfire and dance on Friday, Sept. 27, 6-10 p.m., and a football game at 7 p.m. against Bow. On Saturday, Sept. 28, homecoming games include girls junior varsity soccer at 9:30 a.m., hall of fame inductions at 10 a.m., girls varsity soccer at 11 a.m., boys varsity soccer at 1 p.m., girls junior varsity volleyball at 1:45 p.m., and girls varsity volleyball at 3 p.m.
