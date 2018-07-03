BELMONT — The Belmont High School graduates recently received scholarships through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation this year, as well as BHS graduates who received 2018 awards as upperclassmen.
Entering Freshmen
Madeline Basha: Elizabeth Gagne Award. Brendon M. Beetle: Polly Sanfaçon Memorial, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham. Jacob E. Bowser: Burton & Dorothy Kellogg Trust. Kaleb Brown: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Abigail Camire: Wilderness Youth Fund. Darcy O. Caouette: John H. Bancroft, Sr. Memorial. Matthew S. Dami: Martin, Lord & Osman PA (f/k/a Nighswander, Martin & Mitchell PA) in honor of Arthur H. Nighswander, Benjamin, Michael & Stanley Tokarz Memorial, Roscoe E.Twombly Memorial, Wilderness Youth Fund. Alexus M. Day: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Lochmere Community Association, James E. Lucas Jr. Memorial, Michael Murray Memorial. Willow L. Farley: Belmont High School, Lela Lancaster Trust, Charles V. Richards IV Memorial. Vincent E. Fleck: J. Bart & Theresa Conners Scholarship by the Lakes Region Petroleum Board of Trade. Connor H. Jackson: Spaulding Family Fund. H C. La Vallee: Spaulding Family Fund. Brianna M. Lucier: Theodore & Sophie Krasnow Memorial, Carl A. Lemay Memorial. River DR Mathieu: Charles M. Smith Kiwanis Club of Laconia Award. Sarah A. McGlynn: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund. Katelynn FA Mortrud: Lela Lancaster Trust, Pepin Family Memorial. Taylor M. Murray: Bissonnette Family Memorial, Daniel Charles "Chuck" Fogarty Memorial, Laconia-Gilford Lions Club, Stone Family Award. Adrianna A. Peters: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Lela Lancaster Trust, Rock A. Moon Memorial. Nicholas D. Randos: Roland Corriveau Track Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award. Emeli E. Reed: Drouin-MacEslin Award, Sarah Cripps Fox Award, George F. Mohle Memorial Nursing Award, Kathleen Noyes Ober Memorial. Bradley W. Reep: Mazzaschi Family Award. Josephine A. Scarponi: Canterbury Fund, Spaulding Family Fund. Grace T. Shaw: Lela Lancaster Trust. Sydney L. Shepherd: Robert F. Fecteau Memorial, Kathleen Noyes Ober Memorial, Spaulding Family Fund, Stafford Family Trust. Brianna J. White: Laconia Rotary Club, Lela Lancaster Trust, Perley Family Memorial. Meagan E. Wong: George & Beryl Boisvert Award, Laconia Lodge of Elks #876, Lela Lancaster Trust.
Entering Sophomores
Patrick A. Baker: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, David A. Horn Memorial, Vincent C. Ladd Memorial. Emma I. Chase: Bert & Anita Morin Family Award. Sarah E. Chase: F. Robert Sleeper Memorial. Jordan S. Chase-Lund: Leo J. & Esther L. Barcomb Fund, Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Cole P. Contigiani: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, Lucille & George Guild Memorial, William L. Jacques Mathematics Scholar Memorial, Kimberly Jean Morin Memorial. Shannon B. Davies: Mark E. Miller Memorial. Ryan M. Gelinas: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund. Sophie J. Haddock: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Bryson "Joe" Haddock Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust. Jacqueline E. Hanson: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Lakes Region Art Association. Thomas C. Hayes: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Hannah A. Leger: James P. Rogers Fund. Jesse M. Miller: Lela Lancaster Trust. Cameron J. Paquette: Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund. Nicole J. Rosas: Lucille & George Guild Memorial. Alexis P. Sanborn: Bissonnette Family Memorial, VFW Nursing Award. Benjamin L. Van Cleave: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Jamie B. Jesseman Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust. Logan A. Wilder: Jamie B. Jesseman Memorial. Charles E. Witham: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Lakes Region Art Association, Loran D. Percy Art Memorial. Karissa L. Zackowski: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial.
Entering Juniors
Natalie M. Annis: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust. Emily Ashey: Laconia Emblem Club, Laconia Lodge of Elks #876. Chayleigh C. Cadarette: Barbara Hunter Memorial, Helen D. Martin Memorial, Eileen M. Roy Memorial. Colton C. Cadarette: Edward J. & Etta G. Gallagher & Alma Gallagher Smith Memorial, Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust. Courtney M. Clairmont: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Cassandra M. Contigiani: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, Kimberly Jean Morin Memorial, Simone Richardson Memorial, Saralee Wheeler Memorial. Ryan J. Contois: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund. Elijah C.W. Gravenhorst: Lela Lancaster Trust, Raynel Award, Stover Family Memorial. Veronica S. Harris: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund, VFW Post 1670 Award. Tayla R. Jacques: Lela Lancaster Trust, Wallace A. and Christine F. Peebles Memorial. Alexandra D. Lugar: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF.
Graduateing Seniors
Julia K. Ashey: Dr. Donald M. Ettelson Award, Laconia Lodge of Elks #876, Cecil and Barbara Richardson Memorial. Joseph Boles: Belmont Conservation Commission Award in Memory of Jeffrey A. Marden, Neil Raymond Noyes, Sr. Memorial, James P. Rogers Fund. Alyssa J. Mahlstedt: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Jane North Memorial. Brent A. Minery: Opechee Garden Club, James P. Rogers Fund, Wilderness Youth Fund. Carlyn L. Reep: Charles E. & Nancy E. Wilder Award. Madison C. Van Cleave: Lucille & George Guild Memorial, James P. Rogers Fund.
