BELMONT — During the I Am College Bound/I Applied campaign at Belmont High School this month, students had a chance to win a $500 scholarship.
On Nov. 14, seniors had the opportunity to submit at least one college admission application with the assistance of admissions representatives from New Hampshire colleges and universities during the school day at Belmont High School.
For the Belmont High School senior class, 50% participated in the one day event and successfully completed 159 college applications. Kristopher Riley was the lucky winner of the $500 scholarship. Brookside Pizza donated pizza to provide lunch to the college representatives and other volunteers.
