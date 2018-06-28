BELMONT — Belmont High School has released its fourth-term student honor roll.
Grade 12
High Honors — Bryanna Berry, Kaleb Brown, Abigail Camire, Connor Jackson, H La Vallee, Amber Lemay, Brianna Lucier, River Mathieu, Thomas Pare, Harrison Parent, Nicholas Randos, Emeli Reed, Katherine Seiberth, Sydney Shepherd, Rachael Violette, Brianna White, Meagan Wong.
Honors — Madeline Basha, Keagan Berry, Jacob Blackey, Jacob Bowser, Alexus Day, Destiny Decato, Jessica Dion, Hunter Dupuis, Marc Forgione, Jr., Connor Gagne, Jessica Hutchinson, Matthieu Laplante, Brett Lima, Katelynn Mortrud, Taylor Murray, Catherine Phillips, Matthew Pluskis, Natalya Price, Josephine Scarponi, Grace Shaw, Bryan Slater, Chloe Sottak.
Achievement Roll — Brendon Beetle, Kacey Didonato, Owin Felty, Mary Lacey, Brian Trottier.
Grade 11
High Honors — Miah Bailey, Kaitlynn Delisle, Zackery Duclos, Connor Dupuis, Zachary Ennis, Nolan Gagnon, Maria Hanson, Kelly Hayes, Arianna Janosz, Christopher Moore, Jr., Alice Riley, Megan Sinclair, Robert Tonkin, Bailey White, Katherine Wieck.
Honors — Jordan Allard, Katrina Annis, Kaela Asselin, Colby Brown, Evan Cochran, Addison Cozzens, Hunter Davies, Paige Dillon, Griffin Embree, Julianna Estremera, Morgan Ferguson, Graham Freer, Austin Garrett, Elise Hall, Tatum Hartford, Jennifer Joyce, Alexandre Laplante, Michael Marrone, Kathryn McClure, Tehya Mooney, Makayla Palmer, Kyleigh Peters, Kristopher Riley, Skylar Ruelke, Karley Towne.
Achievement Roll — Gulmaro Arellano Jr., Jayla Austin, Elizabeth Fleming, Russell Hall, Brendan Kelley, Angelo Papadopoulos, Aidan Rupp, Matthew Thurber, Margaret Witham.
Grade 10
High Honors — Rebecca Camire, Kaitryn Gagnon, Paige Irving, Adam Krasnecki, Lawrence Major III, Haley McGlynn, Seth Rupp, Joseph Spinale, Sana Syed, Cody York.
Honors — Claire Andrus, James Bushey, Logan Calvo, Jia Chiu, Teagan Fielders, Dylan Greer, Brook Hillsgrove, Hailey Hood, Hannah Leclair, Edwin Mann, Faith Martin, Lucas Mathieu, Kendra McCarter, Sierra McIntyre, Noel Murphy, Holley Paquin, Hayden Parent, Ronald Pesa, Bryhannah Pinard, Alexa Rolfe, Isabella Roundy, Ramsay Stroud, Nancy Welcome, Raine Wilkins.
Achievement Roll — Brett Auclair, Brianna Baker, Devin Bricknell, Jackson Cozzens-Forgione, Rachel Griffiths, Jonathan New, Brice Pethic, Madison Scarponi, Nathan Shirley, Haley Treamer.
Grade 9
High Honors — Kelley Allen, Aurora Couto, Micah Edgren, Chloe Jackson, Eamon Kelley, Connor Moore, Kara Stephens, Mikaylah Stewart.
Honors — Olivia Bowser, Emma Cochran, Gillian Copson, Kaylee Cormier, Jacob Cress, Teigan Didonato, Morgan Hall, Stella La Vallee, Madison Lima, Isabella McDonald, Aleeya Metivier, Alyzabeth O’Connell, Kristen Paquin, Kaitlyn Percy, Amanda Rochenski, Molly Sottak, Nathan Sottak, Trevor Thomas, Kyle Whitcomb.
Achievement Roll — Spencer Clements, Michael Dandurand, Gabrielle Day, Darren Dutton, Rebecca Fleming, Raven Gates, Jason Gaudette, Bryce Hall, Ashton Kelley, Rashaun Magdich, Devon Moulton, Benjamin Pare, Maelynn Provost, Emma Roberts, Jackson Ruelke, Morgan Rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.