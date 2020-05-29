BELMONT — The Belmont Heritage Commission was preparing for a presentation to Belmont Elementary School fourth grade students in March when the COVID-19 pandemic happened and schools closed. Members of the commission planned to show students artifacts and memorabilia from the town's archives. The goal was to give the students knowledge and an appreciation of the history and heritage of their town.
The commission also designed a coloring book with several of the town's historical buildings and landmarks, along with information, on each page for the presentation. The group decided to mail each of the 85 fourth graders the coloring books, and students enjoyed the surprise of receiving something in the mail. Inside each mailing was a special note from the Heritage Commission. After the coloring books were received, fourth grade teachers Mr. Hayes, Mrs. D’Amour, Mr. Jones and Mrs. Boles incorporated them into lessons. Students colored the pages, then visited the landmarks, such as the Belmont Mill, the Slippery Rock Bridge and the bandstand. Parents took pictures of their children at each site, and emailed them to their child's teacher. Coloring book pages and student pictures even showed up on Facebook.
Heritage Commission Chair Vicki Donovan expressed gratitude to Mr. Hill, BES principal, and the teachers for their efforts in getting the project off the ground. Belmont resident and avid stamp collector Steve Hess donated unique postage stamps from his collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.