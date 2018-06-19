BELMONT — Belmont Middle School fifth grade students recently participated in persuasive writing contest. Teachers told them about many different local, national and international charitable organizations and then asking each student to select just one to research. Emails were then sent out to parents and teachers to ask for donations to be made to one of these well deserving organizations. Each child crafted an essay and the students voted on the essay from each home room that would be shared with the entire fifth grade. The winning writers were Kenadee Cowger, Kamdin Boyd, Riley Cotnoir, and Emerson Decato.
Students gathered to hear these four essays and were then asked to vote on which organization would receive the $175 that was raised. Kamdin Boyd’s essay on the Make a Wish Foundation was the top pick.
Kamdin spoke with conviction as he shared personal stories of Make a Wish recipients. He truly made the kids in the room understand that if given the chance between receiving a wish or a clean bill of health, we’d all choose to be healthy. He then pointed out that these children that enter the wish family, they don’t have a choice. Kenadee Cowger also spoke on behalf of Make a Wish, but spoke very personally on how her sister Summer had her own wish granted when she was just five years old. Kenadee’s essay spoke of her sister’s disability and how Make a Wish inspired her to keep fighting for improved health.
Emerson Decato spoke on behalf of St. Jude’s Hospital, poignantly sharing a success story along with all the amazing things St. Jude is doing to combat and ultimately end childhood cancer.
Lastly, Riley Cotnoir wrote about the New Hampshire Humane Society. Her essay focused on animal cruelty, dog fights and puppy mills.
Guest speaker B.J. Perry told the students about his work with Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Easter Seals of New Hampshire. He shared a personal story with the students about how is own son, Elliot, has benefited from the generosity of people like them. Elliot was born in July, but wasn’t originally due until late November. At just 16 oz., doctors really did not expect him to live. Perry told the students about the 57 surgeries that Elliot has had from birth until now at the age of five.
Perry was so impressed with the children’s essays, that he dug into his wallet and told the kids that he was rounding their contributions up to an even $200. He ended the talk by asking them to name superheroes. Of course, Batman, Spider Man, Iron Man and others made the top ten. He stopped, stared at the children and told them, “Today, through your work for charities, you are all heroes.”
