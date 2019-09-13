BELMONT — The Belmont Facility Committee will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room at the Corner Meeting House to discuss the draft Belmont Facility Study and citizen comments on the plan to address town building needs.
The committee has submitted information on the proposed police station construction to the town planner for consideration in updating the Belmont Capital Investment Program.
A summary of the draft Belmont Facility Study appears in the September Town Newsletter and comments from the community are requested by Sept. 16 so the committee will be able to review them.
