BELMONT — The First Baptist Church of Belmont will host a free drive-thru spaghetti supper on Saturday, July 25, 4-6 p.m.
Community members are welcome to drive through the church parking lot where volunteers will bring them dinner. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Volunteers will cook all food in a clean, ServSafe environment.
The meal is free to all and will be delivered directly to cars.
