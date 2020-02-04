BELMONT — American Legion Post 58 recently made donations to support the Liberty House veterans home in Manchester and the food pantries of Saint Joseph’s and First Baptist churches of Belmont.
"This is something we like to do every year around the holidays to support our Veteran homeless shelters and local community food pantries. It’s right out of the American Legion’s constitution, which was established by an act of the U.S. Congress on March 15, 1919,” said Rich Stanley, Post 58 commander.
Russell Fabian, Post 58 vice commander, presented a $500 check to Bill Zarakotas, Liberty House community relations staff, accompanied by Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, retired U.S. Army.
Stanley, along with Lee Cheshire, Post 58 chaplain, presented a $500 check to Carol Heydt, St. Joseph’s food pantry manager, and volunteers Martha Levesque, John Gaydos, Bill Heydt, and Bert Spooner.
Stanley also presented a $500 check to Pastor Andrew Barnes of First Baptist Church Belmont, which also operates a food pantry.
For more information about Post 58, call Richard Nowak, service officer, at 443-994-0947, or visit belmontnh.org/aboutveterans.asp.
