BELMONT — American Legion Post 58 of Belmont recently donated $500 to Gilford-based Camp Resilience program. Kurt Webber, co-founder and President of the non-profit Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, gave a talk on the program to Post members about the PRLI’s mission to help veterans. The group used the occasion to present Webber with the check for $500.
Post Adjutant and Finance Officer Woodbury “Woody” Fogg visited a Camp Resilience orientation session and was impressed with the program's effectiveness and its frugal management. “At Post 58 our members work hard to raise money to donate to worthy causes so we’re very careful about where we invest our dollars,” said Fogg. “Camp Resilience turned out to be a good fit for our support,” he added.
Post 58 is known for its community good works including organizing Belmont’s annual Memorial Day Parade, joining the Pease Greeters welcoming home deployed troops and providing scholarships and sports trophies to graduating Belmont High School students. Post Commander Stanley invited any veteran who may be interested in “giving back” to drop in at the next meeting of the Post scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 5th at the Belmont Mill, second floor.
