BELMONT — Belmont's 10-Mile Road Race, New Hampshire's longest, continuous road race still using its original course, has reached a historic milestone: its fiftieth birthday. The race will be run Aug. 11, during Belmont Old Home Day. The challenging course travels over several tree-lined back roads of Belmont and includes glimpses of Silver Lake, working pastures, and old rock walls. Runners enjoy the mix of hilly terrain and flat stretches to prepare for the long hill toward the end of the course. The start and finish lines are located in the historic village area where the annual Belmont Old Home Day will be underway. There are water stations located along the course and at the finish line. Prizes are awarded by age group, and all participants are included in a random drawing for additional prizes after the awards ceremony.
The entry fee of $18 includes a t-shirt for all participants. Requests for a specific t-shirt size must be received by July 25. Runners should arrive at Belmont Middle School by 8 a.m. for final registration and to receive their numbers. Registration forms can be printed from the Town of Belmont website at www.belmontnh.org or picked up in person at Belmont Town Hall on Main Street. If you have any questions, please contact Jeff Roberts, Race Director, at 603-491-0979 or Gretta Olson-Wilder, Special Events Coordinator, at 603-998-3525.
